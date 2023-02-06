Aging & Style
Union Station to auction off Chiefs gear from historic collection

FILE: Union Station decked out in Chiefs red during the 2022 playoffs.
FILE: Union Station decked out in Chiefs red during the 2022 playoffs.(Roy Harryman)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Chiefs fans gather at Union Station to celebrate another trip to the Super Bowl for the AFC champions, the iconic Kansas City station is holding an auction featuring iconic Chiefs gear.

Unique gear from the Kansas City Chiefs is available with bids starting at $25.

Among the items up for auction from Feb. 13-17 is a signed Super Bowl LIV hat from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

You can bid on those items here.

