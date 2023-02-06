Super Bowl week kicks off Museum Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to play in their third Super Bowl in four years, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is gearing up for a Museum Bowl competition.

The Nelson-Atkins Museum has agreed to a wager with the Philadelphia Museum of Art that puts precious artwork at stake.

Sasha Suda, the George D. Widener Director and CEO of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and Julián Zugazagoitia, Menefee D. and Mary Louise Blackwell CEO & Director of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, have wagered a painting from each museum. Should the Chiefs or Eagles win Super Bowl LVII, the winning city will receive a painting on loan from the losing city’s museum.

“We expect to offer our Philadelphia friends something they’ll long remember after the Chiefs make short work of the Eagles,” Zugazagoitia said. “Philadelphia’s museum has so many amazing works, and they will see how wonderful the PMA loan will appear in our beautiful galleries.”

Suda reciprocated the museum director trash talk, saying, “When the Eagles soar to victory, we will warmly greet our friends from the Nelson-Atkins and treat them to unforgettable cheesesteaks here in Philadelphia. They have such a remarkable collection, and we will be thrilled to share a piece of it with our visitors.”

Fans can get in on the Museum Bowl action on social media with the #MuseumBowl.

