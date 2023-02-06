Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Smithville Fire District rescues homeowner from Saturday afternoon fire

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters with the Smithville Area Fire Protection District rescued a homeowner from a fire Saturday afternoon.

A reported house fire was called in to Smithville firefighters at 3:30 p.m. Saturday near NE 132nd Street and North Prospect Avenue.

The homeowner reported that his living room was on fire and that he was trapped in the house. Upon arrival, firefighters entered the house, controlled the fire and searched for the victim.

The man was located and rescued from the house before being transported to an area hospital in serious condition. Firefighters from the Kearney Fire Protection District also assisted at the scene.

A cause of the fire is being investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshal.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Kansas City Chiefs flag flies from the team plane as they arrive ahead of Super Bowl 57,...
WATCH: Chiefs touch down in Arizona, get set for Super Bowl LVII
The Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix has officially opened at the Phoenix Convention...
$100K of NFL property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
Double shooting in KCMO leaves one in critical condition
75-year-old KCK woman involved in single-car crash