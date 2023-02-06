Smithville Fire District rescues homeowner from Saturday afternoon fire

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters with the Smithville Area Fire Protection District rescued a homeowner from a fire Saturday afternoon.

A reported house fire was called in to Smithville firefighters at 3:30 p.m. Saturday near NE 132nd Street and North Prospect Avenue.

The homeowner reported that his living room was on fire and that he was trapped in the house. Upon arrival, firefighters entered the house, controlled the fire and searched for the victim.

The man was located and rescued from the house before being transported to an area hospital in serious condition. Firefighters from the Kearney Fire Protection District also assisted at the scene.

A cause of the fire is being investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshal.

