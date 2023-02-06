Officials recover body of man who drowned after falling through Shawnee Mission Lake ice
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders confirmed the body of a man who fell through the ice Monday morning at Shawnee Mission Lake has been recovered.
Lenexa Police told KCTV5 that dive team members were working on the recovery of the body of a 21-year-old man.
Police indicated the man had been at the park with a friend when he went under the ice.
The Johnson County Parks and Recreation Department stated that just after 3 p.m., responders were able to recover the body.
