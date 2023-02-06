Officials recover body of man who drowned after falling through Shawnee Mission Lake ice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders confirmed the body of a man who fell through the ice Monday morning at Shawnee Mission Lake has been recovered.

Lenexa Police told KCTV5 that dive team members were working on the recovery of the body of a 21-year-old man.

UPDATE: Johnson County officials say the body they are trying to recover at Shawnee Mission Lake this morning is a 21-year-old male. We are told he was at the lake with a friend. The body has not been found yet, Overland Park Dive team is still searching. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/qboAJY6ejm — Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) February 6, 2023

Police indicated the man had been at the park with a friend when he went under the ice.

The Johnson County Parks and Recreation Department stated that just after 3 p.m., responders were able to recover the body.

