New study finds Kansas roads rank sixth-best

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A new study from Construction Coverage has provided good news for Kansas drivers. Researchers recently calculated the share of major roadways in poor condition and ranked them accordingly.

That study found that only 6.2 percent of the major roadways in Kansas are in poor condition, compared to 13.2 percent of roadways across the country.

Even better, Kansas’ share of 73.2 percent of major roadways in good condition ranks sixth-best.

For comparison, Missouri has the 24th-ranked percentage of roads in poor condition and 26th-ranked percentage of roads in good condition. Only 33 percent of its roads are considered to be in fair condition.

