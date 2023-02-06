Aging & Style
MLB The Show 23 to highlight Negro Leagues ‘stories of triumph’

** File ** Buck O'Neil walks to the field as he is introduced before a minor league all-star...
** File ** Buck O'Neil walks to the field as he is introduced before a minor league all-star game Tuesday, July 18, 2006 in Kansas City, Kan. O'Neil, baseball's charismatic Negro Leagues ambassador who barnstormed with Satchel Paige and inexplicably fell one vote shy of the Hall of Fame, died Friday, Oct. 6, 2006. He was 94.(AP Photo/Charlie Riede,file)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Baseball fans in Kansas City know the significance of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Those around the country might not be so fortunate, but museum president Bob Kendrick continues to showcase the gem in the historic 18th & Vine District, highlighting the Negro Leagues on a national scale.

Kendrick has partnered with families of former players to introduce a special project to the baseball and video game community: MLB The Show 23 - Storylines.

“The Negro Leagues are an important part of baseball and American history, whose iconic figures are not nearly as well-known as other baseball players of the era,” Play Station said in a statement. “We plan to use MLB The Show as a gateway to expose new generations of baseball fans to these historic figures and their stories of triumph over adversity.”

Storylines Season 1 will introduce eight Negro Leagues players and their stories, narrated by Bob Kendrick. Players will include Leroy “Satchel” Paige, Jackie Robinson, Andrew “Rube” Foster, Hilton Smith, Hank Thompson, John Donaldson, Martin Dihigo and John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil.

“With this multiyear partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum our goals align with the museums to educate, enlighten, and inspire by celebrating the rich history of the Negro Leagues,” Play Station’s statement read. “Every new launch of MLB The Show represents a new Season, with it we’ll introduce a new group of Negro League Legends and their stories to pay rightful tribute to these mostly unknown baseball superstars.”

