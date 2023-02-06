Man who used explosives in two failed ATM break-ins pleads guilty to firearm charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Grandview, Missouri, man who used explosives during two failed attempts to break-in to ATMs in Overland Park, Kansas, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to illegally possessing a firearm.

Josiah Ronnell Lewis, also known as “Joey,” pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. During an investigation into failed ATM robberies by Lewis, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives discovered Lewis’ Ruger 9mm semi-automatic firearm at his residence.

Federal agents also found four improvised explosive devices, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, burglary tools, and clothing that matched those worn in one of the failed burglary attempts, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Lewis used a crowbar to force open the door at Minit Mart, a convenience store located on 135th Street in Overland Park on April 29, 2021. He then held the door to the closed store open to an unknown accomplice, who placed a device with a fuse in the slot of an ATM and exploded the device, destroying the device that contained approximately $25,000 in its vault.

On July 4, 2021, Lewis shattered a patio glass door at Maloney’s Sports Bar and Grill on West 79th Street. He then placed an explosive device on the ATM and detonated it, destroying the ATM and damaging the interior of Maloney’s.

In both incidents, Lewis was unable to retrieve any money from the ATMs.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Lewis has three prior felony convictions for burglary of a motor vehicle and prior felony convictions for robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and theft. On Nov. 15, 2022, he was sentenced to five years in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty to committing arson during the failed burglary at Maloney’s in 2021.

According to federal statutes, Lewis is subject to a maximum sentencing of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.