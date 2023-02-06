KC men face life sentences for kidnapping and murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court on Monday, Feb. 6, for his role in a kidnapping conspiracy. Marco A Sosa-Perea, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

His co-defendants, Jonathan M. Bravo-Lopez, also known as Jonathan Vravo and “Shadow”, 28, and Juan D. Osorio, also known as “Spexx”, 29, face life sentences for the kidnapping resulting in a victim’s murder. Both men are citizens of Mexico, illegally residing in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Jan. 4, 2022, Sosa-Perea pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Co-defendants, Bravo-Lopez and Osorio, were found guilty at trial on Dec. 16, 2022, of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping resulting in death. Osorio was also found guilty of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm. Bravo-Lopez was also found guilty of illegally reentering the U.S. after having been deported in 2016.

Evidence introduced during the trial indicated that Bravo-Lopez and Osorio conspired to kidnap Cristian Escutia in an attempt to rob him of money. They transported Escutia across state lines from Missouri to Kansas before fatally shooting him on April 3, 2017.

The kidnapping was captured by the video surveillance system outside a nearby residence. Bravo-Lopez and Osorio arranged to purchase $300 of marijuana from Escutia as a ruse to lure him into their kidnapping plan. Sosa-Perea drove Bravo-Lopez and Osorio in his girlfriend’s car, a Chrysler Pacifica, to Escutia’s residence. When Escutia came out of his residence and approached the vehicle, Bravo-Lopez and Osorio got out of the vehicle and confronted him. Escutia was forced into their vehicle at gunpoint. Sosa-Perea, who had remained in the car, drove them away from the scene of the kidnapping.

Sosa-Perea drove his co-defendants and the kidnapping victim to the 200 block of Donovan Road in Kansas City, Kansas. The men forced Escutia out of the vehicle and he was shot three times, execution style. The three men fled the scene crossing back into Missouri, leaving Escutia to die from his injuries.

When Osorio was arrested on April 7, 2017, he was in possession of an Action Arms Uzi .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Under federal statutes, Bravo-Lopez and Osorio each are subject to a mandatory sentence of life in federal prison without parole. Sentencing hearings have not yet been scheduled for Bravo-Lopez and Osorio.

