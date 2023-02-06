KC fifth-graders get tour of Arrowhead ahead of Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs may be in Arizona already – but Arrowhead Stadium was bustling today!

Fifth-graders at Crossroads Academy spent the day getting a look around the facilities and learning about the history of the franchise.

“It’s very special, being able to let them have an opportunity to learn about this franchise and spur their interest in their minds and let them dig a little bit deeper,” Mike Davidson, curator of the Chiefs Hall of Honor, said.

The young fans were joined by a few former Kansas City Chiefs, too: Tim Barnett, Gary Stills and Neil Smith.

“You touch the youth, you touch the next generation of our kids and our life and our community, and that’s why we do it,” Smith, who played eight seasons with the Chiefs and won two Super Bowls in Denver, said.

Students colored in their own Lombardi Trophies with their predicted winners. As you probably guessed, the red crayons got some heavy usage.

“It’s great for the kids, just to have time to get away from school, come and see the stadium, see everything where it’s put in place and bring us some luck,” Smith said.

Classrooms across the Metro are participating in Chiefs Spirit Week. Today’s theme is “Life the Lombardi Monday;” tomorrow’s is “Travis Tuesday.”

Teachers can submit photos to the Chiefs of their students taking part here.

