Kansas City police investigating after missing infant is found

FILE — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a...
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated it is investigating the circumstances of a missing 1-month-old boy.

The Kansas City Police Department stated the infant was found Monday afternoon, but police said detectives were still looking for answers as to why the child had been reported missing.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150 or the non-emergency line at 816-234-5111.

