Kansas City police ask for help in finding missing infant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has asked the public for help in finding a missing 1-month-old boy.

The Kansas City Police Department stated Namir Hopkins, described as weighing 7 pounds 8 ounces and just 20 inches long, was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants with stars on them.

Police said he was with Lexus Unique Ruffin, a 24-year-old Black woman 5 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. Ruffin was described as having black braids and a neck tattoo. She was known to be driving a silver SUV with an unknown MO license plate.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150 or the non-emergency line at 816-234-5111.

