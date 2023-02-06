Kansas City gas prices fall for the first time since last year

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Gas prices in the Kansas City area fell this past week for the first time this year.

The local average cost for a gallon of gasoline fell 3.2 cents this past week, the first weekly fall in price since late last year. The average gas price in the metro now stands at $3.14 a gallon, according to GasBuddy, an organization that tracks and analyzes gasoline prices around the country.

That local cost is still 27 cents higher than a month ago, and 0.7 cents lower than a year ago.

The national average saw a similar trend, falling 4.4 cents in the past week, to a national average cost of $3.44 a gallon. The national average is still up 17.5 cents from a month ago, and up 1.7 cents from a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

“For the first time in 2023, the national average price of gasoline has seen a weekly decline, primarily thanks to a sharp and sudden drop in the price of oil,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the decline in both gasoline and diesel prices is terrific, it’s not unusual to see prices falling in February, which tends to be the month with some of the lowest gasoline prices of the year thanks to seasonally weak demand.”

De Haan urged drivers to be cautious about this week’s trend, saying, “For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we’re likely to eventually see increases again down the road.”

