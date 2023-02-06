Kansas AG warns Walgreens to rethink mail-order abortion pill roll out

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has warned Walgreens to rethink its plan to roll out mail-order abortion pills.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that he has penned a letter to Walgreens’ leadership which urges the retail pharmacy to follow state law on mail-order abortifacients.

In the letter to Daniel Gray, Walgreens Executive Vice President, AG Kobach wrote that the company’s plan to provide abortion pills to Kansans via mail-order violates federal and state law.

“Kansas will not hesitate to enforce the law,” the attorney general wrote.

Kobach indicated that federal law prohibits knowingly mailing anything meant to cause an abortion while state law requires abortifacients like mifepristone to be administered in the presence of the prescribing doctor.

The AG also wrote that the White House’s attempt to make these pills available through the mail is “an exercise in motivated reasoning.”

“No self-respecting lawyer would read the law in such a way that is clearly inconsistent with its plain meaning,” Kobach’s letter reads. “President Biden is beholden to the country’s most extreme pro-abortion voices, who consistently advocate for expanding the abortion regime without any consideration of legality or even women’s safety. But nothing requires you to join him. The law says what it says. I encourage you to follow it.”

