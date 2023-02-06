How sports betting can impact your taxes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s only been four months, but 2022 was a big year for sports betting in Kansas. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million wagered.

Whether or not you came out ahead, those numbers will matter on your taxes. It’s the time of year when receipts and documents get calculated and tabulated on your 1040.

At Liberty Tax in Wichita, Shane Albrecht is used to seeing people with taxes that include some gambling winnings.

“Sportsbook, get a nice conversation going on it. You get another one, you know slots, ‘wow, how did you win so much at slots’ and there’s always a story,” said Albrecht.

Last year, many Kansans placed their first bet after sports betting became legal in the state. Albrecht reminds his customers that all of those winnings have to be reported to the IRS.

“Their winnings are income. It’s pure and simple,” he said.

For some of those winnings, you’ll receive a W-2G. It’s the tax document the sportsbook or casino is supposed to give you any time you win $600 or more, and the odds were 300-to-1 and greater in the sportsbook.

“Every time that you win $600 or more, you generate a W-2G. So you can have multiple W-2Gs. It just depends on how many times you win,” said Albrecht. “For instance, on a tax return, my personal record is 88 W-2Gs.”

A copy not only goes to you, but it also goes to the IRS.

“You need to report that income on your 1040 or you will get a letter from the IRS saying that you underreported your income and you might not like the results,” said Albrecht.

The repercussions could include penalties and interest.

Albrecht said gambling winnings should be reported as additional income and entered on the line for other income.

For those who are able to do an itemized federal tax return, you can get a deduction on gambling losses.

“If you lose $12,000 and only won $6,000, your deduction is $6,000, the other $6,000 just goes away,” said Albrecht.

For that, he said you have to keep accurate and complete records because it’s something the IRS monitors closely.

