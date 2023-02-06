FORECAST: Warm and windy Monday on tap

Warm and windy conditions are on tap for Monday as temperatures soar into the 60s by the afternoon. Stiff southwest winds will increase between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts getting as high as 40 mph at times. Monday night a cold front will swing through putting an end to these spring-like temperatures. However, above-normal temperatures will persist through the rest of the week. An isolated shower or two could develop out ahead of the front late Monday night into Tuesday, but that chance looks to stay farther south and east of the metro.

By Tuesday we’ll be watching a storm system that will likely develop to our south and will track north bringing us a better opportunity for rain. Right now, rain looks to be the primary precipitation type, but we can’t rule out a few snowflakes trying to mix in. We could see some active weather into Friday, but chances remain low at this time. At least by the upcoming weekend we can expect dry and warmer conditions to return.

