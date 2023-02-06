FORECAST: Warm and windy Monday in the 60s

As a cold front deepens from the northwest, a gusty southerly flow will build throughout Monday afternoon. Sustained winds out of the south/southwest between 15 and 25 mph will be coming along, with gusts that could reach up to 40 mph. These types of winds can be difficult to navigate while driving on major highways or interstates. This can also affect where your trashcan may end up at the end of the day. Be sure to bring your trash cans in once they are picked up.

Afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach into the mid 60s, much like yesterday where we nearly reached a record set back in 1963 of 67 degrees. These warm and windy conditions are due to the approaching cold front from the northwest. An opportunity for shower activity is possible toward the end of the day. Isolated rain is more likely to develop to our eastern Missouri counties rather than throughout the entirety of the viewing area. The timing of the showers are expected between 5 p.m. and midnight. Severe weather is unlikely, and due to the warmer conditions, snowfall or a mix is also unlikely.

We are still tracking an area of low pressure to develop throughout Texas and lift into the north during this time. By Tuesday night into Wednesday, this low-pressure system will begin interacting with the Missouri River Valley. Widespread showers are likely towards the middle and late afternoon on Wednesday, and will continue throughout the overnight into Thursday morning. During the overnight and early Thursday morning, temperatures will be cold enough for a wintry mix and isolated snow showers to our northern counties. This storm system should be out by mid-morning Thursday, as temperatures pull back to near-seasonal temperatures.

A quick rebound is expected into the weekend and will likely last into next week. Our Super Bowl Sunday in Kansas City is looking great. However, Valentine’s Day is shaping up to be rather wet. We will continue to track it closely throughout the next several days.

