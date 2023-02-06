Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Crash kills pedestrian on U.S. Highway 40

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash in Independence killed a pedestrian Sunday night.

It happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. when a 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 40 and struck a pedestrian that was crossing the roadway at 36th Terrace. The Independence Police Department is investigating the crash and said after the Camry struck the pedestrian, the pedestrian was struck again by two unidentified vehicles traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 40.

The pedestrian died at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Camry was not injured.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

35-year-old Kristi Nicole Gilley was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out...
Missing Clay County children found in Florida grocery store
A Kansas City Chiefs flag flies from the team plane as they arrive ahead of Super Bowl 57,...
WATCH: Chiefs touch down in Arizona, get set for Super Bowl LVII
Smithville Fire District rescues homeowner from Saturday afternoon fire
The Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix has officially opened at the Phoenix Convention...
$100K of NFL property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix