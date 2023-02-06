Crash kills pedestrian on U.S. Highway 40

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash in Independence killed a pedestrian Sunday night.

It happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. when a 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 40 and struck a pedestrian that was crossing the roadway at 36th Terrace. The Independence Police Department is investigating the crash and said after the Camry struck the pedestrian, the pedestrian was struck again by two unidentified vehicles traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 40.

The pedestrian died at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Camry was not injured.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.