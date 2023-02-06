Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Chiefs fans excited to purchase Super Bowl-branded gear

By Mark Poulose
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some members of Chiefs Kingdom kicked off Super Bowl week outside of Arrowhead Stadium. The team’s pro shop has started to sell its Super Bowl-branded gear, as Kansas City prepares to watch its team play in the Super Bowl for the third time in the last four years.

“It’s been exciting. A lot of fans are looking for the same gear with a new patch,” said Chiefs Pro Shop manager, Kevin Bayus. “Everyone is just looking for the new Super Bowl 57 logos.”

WATCH: Chiefs touch down in Arizona, get set for Super Bowl LVII

The Pro Shop at Arrowhead Stadium will be open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The store will be closed on Super Bowl Sunday.

READ MORE: Super Bowl-bound Chiefs are built around Patrick Mahomes

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Growing your own in Missouri
Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries
Growing your own in Missouri
Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries
Chiefs fans are in pursuit of Super Bowl-branded gear.
Chiefs fans excited to purchase Super Bowl-branded gear
Crash kills pedestrian on U.S. Highway 40