Cannabis group: More than $12.7m reported in Missouri weekend marijuana sales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Last week, Missouri residents were able to purchase recreational marijuana at dispensaries following a statewide vote. A marijuana association in Missouri said the initial results have been overwhelming.

MoCannTrade claimed that on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, marijuana dispensaries sold $12,689,965 worth of products. It marked the first weekend for purchasing cannabis for adult use in the state.

“Our industry was adamant that we would be ready on day one to deliver for Missourians, but I never would have imagined this type of reception,” MoCannTrade executive director Andrew Mullins said. “To have sold more on opening day than Illinois it quite astounding. These opening weekend sales numbers are a testament to what a great program the Missouri Department of Health has run as well as the level of excitement we see from Missourians about cannabis legalization. The best is yet to come.”

The group stated that out of the $12.7 million, $4.2 million worth of marijuana was purchased by Missouri medical marijuana patients. The remaining $8.5 million was in adult-use purchases.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Friday issued 207 comprehensive dispensary licenses, 72 comprehensive infused product manufacturing licenses, and 56 comprehensive cultivation licenses.

