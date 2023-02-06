Arrest made in connection to armed robbery in Belton

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A coordinated effort by the Belton and Kansas City Missouri police departments resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old man.

Belton officers originally responded to an armed robbery on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, around 2:03 p.m. at a commercial business in the 1300 block of E. North Avenue. According to police, dispatch advised that the robbery suspect left on foot westbound through the parking lot. It also advised that the subject was wearing black pants, a black jacket with a red logo, black gloves and a black beanie.

An employee told officers that the defendant entered the store and said he was there for a pick-up order under the name ‘Jay.’ After the defendant was directed to the rack of mobile orders near the door and walked back to the checkout counter to say his order wasn’t there, the defendant pulled out a silver handgun from his pocket as the employee walked to the register to look it up.

The employee told police that the defendant pointed the gun directly at him, demanding money from the cash register. After complying with the demands, the employee was then ordered to head to the back of the store. Then, the defendant exited the store and the employee called 911.

Police said security camera footage from the business and surrounding businesses provided additional details as well as the suspect’s vehicle information. At around 2:28 p.m., the same vehicle was located at a commercial business in Kansas City with two suspects. That led to the arrest of Thyon L. Williams.

Both occupants of the car were arrested by KCPD and placed on an investigative hold. Police recovered multiple handguns and a shotgun from the vehicle, including the gun described in the armed robbery.

Williams was charged in Cass County with robbery in the first degree, a Class A Felony that carries a $50,000 cash-only bond. He was also charged in Jackson County with two counts of robbery and armed criminal action, one count of attempted robbery in the first degree, and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.