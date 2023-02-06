Aging & Style: Eyedrops linked to bacterial infection
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Time to check your medicine cabinet!
The CDC has a warning about a brand of eye drops that may be linked to a dangerous bacterial infection.
The advisory comes after 55 patients in 12 states were infected with a rare and potentially deadly strain of drug-resistant bacteria.
KCTV5′s Carolyn Long explains the latest guidance in this edition of Aging and Style.
