Aging & Style: Eyedrops linked to bacterial infection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Time to check your medicine cabinet!

The CDC has a warning about a brand of eye drops that may be linked to a dangerous bacterial infection.

The advisory comes after 55 patients in 12 states were infected with a rare and potentially deadly strain of drug-resistant bacteria.

KCTV5′s Carolyn Long explains the latest guidance in this edition of Aging and Style.

