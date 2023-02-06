Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Aging & Style: Eyedrops linked to bacterial infection

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Time to check your medicine cabinet!

The CDC has a warning about a brand of eye drops that may be linked to a dangerous bacterial infection.

The advisory comes after 55 patients in 12 states were infected with a rare and potentially deadly strain of drug-resistant bacteria.

KCTV5′s Carolyn Long explains the latest guidance in this edition of Aging and Style.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bill sits down with Latrese Kabuya for advice on how to embody optimism on Optimist Day and...
Today is Optimist Day: here’s how to be one
Bill sits down with Latrese Kabuya for advice on how to embody optimism on Optimist Day and...
Today is Optimist Day: here’s how to be one
Egg prices are up 60 percent nationally and are pecking at all of our budgets.
Aging & Style: Backyard chicken farming might not save the money you think it does
Egg prices are up 60 percent nationally and are pecking at all of our budgets.
Aging & Style: Backyard chicken farming might not save the money you think it does