Agencies working on recovering body that fell through Shawnee Mission Lake ice

Authorities were on the scene of a water rescue at Shawnee Mission Park Monday morning.
Authorities were on the scene of a water rescue at Shawnee Mission Park Monday morning.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders confirmed one fell through the ice Monday morning at Shawnee Mission Lake.

Lenexa Police told KCTV5 that dive team members were working on the recovery of a body, and that Johnson County Park Police were leading the response.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

