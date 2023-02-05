FORECAST: Warm and spring-like conditions will wrap up the weekend

It’s hard to believe it’s the heart of winter! Warm and spring-like temperatures will wrap up the weekend. Most of us will push to the upper 50′s to near 60 degrees on Sunday, with plenty of sunshine. Winds also take a lighter approach today, from the west to northeast 5-10 mph. A treat for sure. This is 20 degrees above average for this time of year. Sunday night lows will be pleasant, dropping to 37 degrees.

You will notice the stronger winds picking back up on Monday, but this keeps a warmer airmass in place for us. We are going to push into the lower 60s with increasing cloud coverage. Monday’s wind gusts could reach up to 30-35 mph again. This is all out ahead of our next approaching cold front that invades late Monday evening. The front mainly comes through dry, but a random shower could be squeezed out of the atmosphere, especially to the southeast of Kansas City. Another slim chance for a random shower comes on Tuesday, but model guidance is starting to come together a bit better for some spotty rain on Wednesday. Temperatures takes a cooler approach for the middle to end of this upcoming week, but still not bad for February standards. By the weekend, we should see a mix of 40s and lower 50s, staying dry for now. No signs of any major cold snaps or snowstorms as of now!

