FORECAST: Still warm Sunday with less wind

Stiff southwest winds will relax overnight as temperatures return to the 30s well after dark. By Sunday morning it will be a bit chilly to start, but the afternoon should be another unseasonably warm day. High temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s across the area. Meanwhile, the warm air sticks around through Monday just before a dry cold front arrives. Timing still remains the same as far as when the front arrives.

It should swing through at night, but we may only see an isolated shower or two out ahead of it Tuesday, and that’s mainly off to our south and east. A storm system will develop to our southwest and that could bring scattered showers to the area Wednesday. Most of the activity should be gone from the area by Thursday morning. After that another front arrives bringing a shot of cooler air Friday, high temperatures then may not get out of the 30s. The weekend looks pleasant with temperatures returning to the 40s.

