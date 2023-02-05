Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

FORECAST: Still warm Sunday with less wind

By Alena Lee
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stiff southwest winds will relax overnight as temperatures return to the 30s well after dark. By Sunday morning it will be a bit chilly to start, but the afternoon should be another unseasonably warm day. High temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s across the area. Meanwhile, the warm air sticks around through Monday just before a dry cold front arrives. Timing still remains the same as far as when the front arrives.

It should swing through at night, but we may only see an isolated shower or two out ahead of it Tuesday, and that’s mainly off to our south and east. A storm system will develop to our southwest and that could bring scattered showers to the area Wednesday. Most of the activity should be gone from the area by Thursday morning. After that another front arrives bringing a shot of cooler air Friday, high temperatures then may not get out of the 30s. The weekend looks pleasant with temperatures returning to the 40s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A warmer weekend is in store for the entire region
Hourly forecast for Saturday, 24th
A warmer weekend is in store for the entire region
Stiff southerly winds will bring in a much warmer air mass, which will send temperatures into...
FORECAST: Pleasant, warm weather for the weekend
Stiff southerly winds will bring in a much warmer air mass, which will send temperatures into...
FORECAST: Pleasant, warm weather for the weekend