Fans enjoy “Royals Rally” replacement for FanFest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Local sports fans couldn’t watch the Chiefs this weekend, but that didn’t mean the local professional sports scene was quiet. The Royals hosted “Royals Rally” on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.

“Royals Rally” replaces FanFest. That means fans received the chance to interact with Royals players at Kauffman, rather than at a convention center.

“It was really cool,” said Royals fan, Brady Tignor. “I went to Fan Fest a few years ago in 2020, and it was probably the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. I was pretty disappointed when they couldn’t do it this year. We had pretty low expectations for [Royals Rally], but it was amazing.”

Spring training is right around the corner. Pitchers and catchers report to Surprise, AZ, on February 15. The team’s first full-squad workout is on February 20. You can find the team’s complete spring training schedule here: Kansas City Royals Schedule | Kansas City Royals (mlb.com).

