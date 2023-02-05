Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Double shooting in KCMO leaves one in critical condition

File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.(KCTV5 News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded to a double shooting Sunday afternoon near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Kensington Avenue.

KCPD said a call came in regarding a shooting at 1:04 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two victims, a male and woman. The man is in critical condition and the woman had non-life-threatening injuries, according to KCPD.

Police said there was currently no information on a suspect.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

75-year-old KCK woman involved in single-car crash
The Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix has officially opened at the Phoenix Convention...
$100K of NFL property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix
Kansas City's weather forecast for Feb. 4, 2023.
FORECAST: Still warm Sunday with less wind
Fans gathered at Kauffman Stadium Saturday for Royals Rally.
Fans enjoy “Royals Rally” replacement for FanFest