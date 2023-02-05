Double shooting in KCMO leaves one in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded to a double shooting Sunday afternoon near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Kensington Avenue.

KCPD said a call came in regarding a shooting at 1:04 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two victims, a male and woman. The man is in critical condition and the woman had non-life-threatening injuries, according to KCPD.

Police said there was currently no information on a suspect.

