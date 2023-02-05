Aging & Style
75-year-old KCK woman involved in single-car crash

(Source: MGN)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 75-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman was involved in a single-car crash on Saturday evening.

The crash occurred in Andrew County on Route T heading eastbound.

The woman suffered serious injuries after driving off the south side of the road and struck an embankment. The car, a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier, landed on its wheels, facing southeast.

Crash reports said the incident happened at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

