$100K of NFL property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — $100,000 of NFL production equipment was stolen from the NFL Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix Saturday.

Phoenix police responded to a report about a theft around 5 p.m. near Washington and 2nd streets. Two unidentified suspects stole the property from a third-party vendor, police say.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Phoenix Police Department’s non-emergency line or Silent Witness.

