KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A warmer weekend is in store for the entire region! Stronger winds out of the southwest today will allow those temperatures to trend upward. Expect highs in the mid 50s today with 15-25 mph winds gusting up to 35. Should see intervals of clouds with a few peeks of sun during the day. For winter standards, Saturday night temperatures will be just fine as we only dip to 30 degrees. You will notice that stronger wind begins to loosen up this evening into the overnight.

Sunday temperatures should climb even a few degrees more. We are expecting a good deal of sunshine with highs closer to that 60 degree mark. Sunday’s winds will be much lighter. The entire weekend will be beautiful to get outdoors! Definitely spoiled for the beginning of February. We will see winds pick up again on Monday, but that keeps us in the lower 60s by the afternoon. A cold front Monday evening could spark a shower or two, but it looks to come through mainly dry for now. Our temperatures reset a bit starting Tuesday, back to the upper 40s. We have a few slim and spotty rain chances through midweek, but nothing that looks very promising as of yet. Our model guidance does not have good agreement right now. Temperatures will bounce around in the 40s and lower 50s for much of next week into next weekend. No major cold snaps to talk about as of now.

