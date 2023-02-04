Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!

(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Participate in this week’s voting for the Hy-Vee Team of the Week! This week, four boys basketball teams have been nominated in the Kansas City metro area.

The candidates are Staley High School, Blue Valley High School, Mill Valley High School and Smithville High School.

Last week, the Grain Valley girls basketball team was the Hy-Vee Team of the Week.

Vote below on Twitter:

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Texas forward Christian Bishop (32) puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college...
No. 10 Texas overcomes 11-point halftime deficit to beat No. 7 K-State, 69-66
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC...
Super Bowl-bound Chiefs are built around Patrick Mahomes
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi (21) blocks a shot by Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) during...
No. 13 Iowa State rolls past eighth-ranked Kansas 68-53
Michael Chandler (left) and Conor McGregor
Missouri native and Tiger alum Michael Chandler to square off against McGregor