Suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in KCK

By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway and a suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

According to the police department, it happened in the 5200 block of Georgia Ave.

The police said that one suspect has died.

They also said that no officers were injured.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is at the scene to investigate. It is standard protocol for an outside agency to investigate officer-involved shooting.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are sending someone to the scene to learn more.

