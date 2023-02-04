Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old OP man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old Overland Park, Kansas, man.

Police said that Frank Iams was last seen on foot near the 9600 block of Wedd Drive at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Iams is a 5-foot-8 white male and weighs approximately 170 pounds. Police described him as having hazel eyes and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a green crewneck sweater with yellow lettering, blue multi-colored plaid pajama pants and a purple and white Kansas State baseball cap. He is also wearing camouflage shoes.

Police said Iams has medical conditions and may be confused and disoriented. If located, please contact your local police department or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

