Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

No. 13 Iowa State rolls past eighth-ranked Kansas 68-53

Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi (21) blocks a shot by Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) during...
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi (21) blocks a shot by Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes led No. 13 Iowa State with 15 points in the Cyclones’ 68-53 win over No. 8 Kansas on Saturday.

Osun Osunniyi added 13 for the Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12), who stayed within at least a game of front-running Texas in the conference standings.

Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks (18-5, 6-4) with 26 points for his sixth straight with at least 20.

The Cyclones led for all but 1:14 of the game, building a 34-16 scoring edge in the paint. Kansas struggled early, making just two of their first 10 shots and committing 11 turnovers in the first 20 minutes.

Iowa State was up 33-21 at the break. The Cyclones stretched it to 42-31 early in the second half when Holmes went on a scoring flurry, including a 3-pointer and layup.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State improved to 12-0 at home this season and 5-0 in the Big 12. It was also the Cyclones’ fifth win over a top-10 opponent in the past two seasons.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Travels to West Virginia on Wednesday.

Kansas: Hosts No. 10 Texas on Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michael Chandler (left) and Conor McGregor
Missouri native and Tiger alum Michael Chandler to square off against McGregor
Kansas City’s Kevin Harlan once again to be on Super Bowl call
FILE: Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws during the first inning of a...
Royals, Zack Greinke finalize $8.5M deal for 2023 season
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts
Hurts ready for historic Super Bowl matchup with Mahomes