No. 13 Iowa State rolls past eighth-ranked Kansas 68-53

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes led No. 13 Iowa State with 15 points in the Cyclones’ 68-53 win over No. 8 Kansas on Saturday.

Osun Osunniyi added 13 for the Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12), who stayed within at least a game of front-running Texas in the conference standings.

Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks (18-5, 6-4) with 26 points for his sixth straight with at least 20.

The Cyclones led for all but 1:14 of the game, building a 34-16 scoring edge in the paint. Kansas struggled early, making just two of their first 10 shots and committing 11 turnovers in the first 20 minutes.

Iowa State was up 33-21 at the break. The Cyclones stretched it to 42-31 early in the second half when Holmes went on a scoring flurry, including a 3-pointer and layup.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State improved to 12-0 at home this season and 5-0 in the Big 12. It was also the Cyclones’ fifth win over a top-10 opponent in the past two seasons.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Travels to West Virginia on Wednesday.

Kansas: Hosts No. 10 Texas on Monday.

