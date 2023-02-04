Missouri native and Tiger alum Michael Chandler to square off against McGregor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon in 2023. His opponent: former University of Missouri All-American wrestler Michael Chandler.

McGregor and Chandler will be opposing coaches on the next reality series of “The Ultimate Fighter,” which runs on ESPN and ESPN+ from May 30 - Aug. 15

Following the conclusion of the season, the two fighters will compete against each other at a date to be determined in 2023.

“I do not have a date or location for that, but we will announce it soon,” UFC president Dana White said.

McGregor has not stepped foot in the ring since he broke his leg in a fight against Dustin Poirer in July 2021. Chandler, who is from High Ridge, Missouri, most recently lost to Poirer in November at UFC 281.

At Mizzou, Chandler qualified for the NCAA Tournament all four years and placed fifth in his senior season at the national championships, earning him All-American status. He won three Bellator titles before signing with UFC in 2021.

McGregor was the first fighter to hold two separate weight division titles in UFC at the same time.

