Missouri dispensaries begin recreational marijuana sales early on Friday after receiving licenses

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - For the first time in Missouri, anyone 21 or older with a valid I.D. could buy marijuana for recreational adult use at dispensaries that received their recreational marijuana licenses Friday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Thursday that the state would start issuing recreational marijuana licenses to existing medical marijuana dispensaries Friday instead of Monday. Business owners and employees rushed to be ready for a crowd of customers.

Around 8:00 a.m. Friday, ReLeaf Resources Marijuana Dispensary in Grandview off 71 Highway received confirmation that they could begin selling recreational marijuana.

“This is absolutely an historic event,” ReLeaf Resources Marijuana Dispensary Director Mitch Alexander said.

Local business owner and MMA fighter Bernard Mayberry known as “Mac Mo Green” was ReLeaf’s first customer on the first day of recreational marijuana sales in Missouri.

“Today was monumental. Very major moment for Missouri. This is big for taxes and bringing money into our city,” Mayberry said. “I wish success to all the businesses and all the small companies that are going to arise from this.”

A steady stream of recreational customers waited in line outside of the dispensary throughout the day. A long line of cars filled ReLeaf Resources Marijuana Dispensary’s drive-thru Friday evening.

“I did not think I was going to be able to see this day in the Midwest at all,” customer Brittany Sweeney said. “I’m grateful the day has come.”

“I came from the deep south where cannabis was forbidden, hidden and restricted,” employee Scott Smith said. “Now look at us. It’s a wonderful day in Grandview, Mo.”

In the final 12 hours before sales began, cannabis industry employees prepped for a busy day full of recreational customers along with their current medical marijuana patients.

“This has been a generational waiting game. We have been waiting so many years and put in so much hard work just to get to this day,” Alexander said. “To finally be here, just to be a part of this, it’s been nothing short of a blessing for all of us. We’re extremely happy to finally be able to have this freedom and this right to use our cannabis.”

Customers don’t need to be a Missouri resident to buy recreational marijuana in the state, however, it cannot be consumed outside of the state of Missouri or consumed in public.

