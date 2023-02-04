Aging & Style
KCPD investigates shooting in the Northland

By David Pinter and Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland.

It appears that the shooting call went out shortly before 6 p.m.

This happened in the area of N. Ambassador Drive and N. Boardwalk Avenue, south of 152 Highway and to the east of I-29.

Initial reports indicate a man was shot twice in the stomach.

There are multiple stores that share this general parking lot, including a Walmart Supercenter, a Lowe’s, and a Burger King.

No suspect information has been released.

Stay with KCTV5 News for further updates. We are sending someone to the scene to learn more.

