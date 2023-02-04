Kansas City’s Kevin Harlan once again to be on Super Bowl call

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kevin Harlan is synonymous with some of the biggest sports events of the year: the NBA playoffs, March Madness and, of course, the Super Bowl.

For the thirteenth year, he will broadcast the NFL’s championship game on Westwood One when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Harlan, who graduated from the University of Kansas and was once a radio play-by-play voice for the University of Missouri’s football and basketball teams (1986-89) as well as the Jayhawks (1983-84), started his career in professional sports broadcasting with the Kansas City Kings at the age of 22.

Harlan, who lives in Mission Hills, Kansas, also spent nine seasons (1985-93) as the radio voice of the Chiefs.

He will be joined by Super Bowl XXXIV MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner in the booth, with former NFL referee Gene Steratore. Laura Okmin and former defensive lineman Mike Golic will serve as sideline reporters.

