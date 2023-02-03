Woman shot & killed in Westport parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman was found shot in a Westport parking lot in Kansas City early Friday morning. She ended up dying of her injuries.

Officers responded to the shooting scene around 2:45 a.m. and found a woman suffering from gunshots in a parking lot on Westport Road near Pennsylvania Avenue. Medical crews tried to treat the woman, but she died of her injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police are working to identify the woman and notify her family. No suspect description is available, and no one is in custody.

Crime scene personnel processed the scene, and detectives looked for eyewitnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

Police do not yet know what led up to the deadly shooting. This is the 15th homicide of the year so far in Kansas City, the same number at this point last year when the city ended up with a near-record 169 homicides for 2022.

“This isn’t a good start to the year,” said KCPD Public Information Officer Donna Drake.

