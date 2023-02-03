Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted moving across Missouri, and has been spotted by the Gateway Arch.

Sightings of the balloon have been reported over Kansas City and Columbia earlier in the day.

We have had several reports across northwest MO of a large balloon visible on the horizon. It is now visible from our office in Pleasant Hill and the KC Metro. We have confirmed that it is not an NWS weather balloon. pic.twitter.com/CKQWOw7God — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 3, 2023

Gov. Parson referenced the balloon in a Tweet stating he has received no contact from the Biden Administration concerning the balloon.

We have received zero communication from the Biden Administration regarding reports of the suspected Chinese spy balloon now flying over Missouri.



We have heard no explanation or plan to remove it. Why has this been allowed to reach our heartland? Why has it not been eliminated? — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 3, 2023

Sen. Hawley expressed the balloon should be shot down.

SHOOT IT DOWN https://t.co/TgCnwZdgCH — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 3, 2023

Sen. Schmitt also expressed that something should be done about the balloon stating, “Take it down.”

I know I was just named to the Senate Armed Services Committee yesterday but I’m going to go out on a limb and say we shouldn’t have a Chinese spy balloon floating over the United States of America.



Take it down. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) February 3, 2023

