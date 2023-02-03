Royals bring back full powder blue uniforms, at least for a game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - You asked, and they listened. The Royals are bringing back their 1980s-era powder blue uniforms.

The team brought back powder blue jerseys last season, but did not incorporate the blue pants with it, instead opting for white pants. This season, they will be wearing powder blue jerseys and pants as part of a limited scheme that will include at least Opening Day on March 30 against the Minnesota Twins.

The Royals tweeted out a picture of the full powder blue unis Friday morning, along with a video noting that fans have been inundating the organization with requests for the all-powder look. Now fans have what they wanted, at least for a game or so.

We heard you. pic.twitter.com/HK0bkZ5xPM — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 3, 2023

