KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Pull out your red clothes. because Feb. 3 is National Wear Red Day. The day is used to spread awareness toward heart disease and stroke.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one killer in the United States, and one in three women will die of heart disease.

National Wear Red Day also starts the Woman of Impact campaign, raising money and awareness towards women heart health. The eight-week campaign features eight women in Kansas City who are focused on supporting women’s health. Their 2023 goal is to raise $200,000.

The American Heart Association lists these signs and symptoms of when to call 911 and get to a hospital:

Uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain in the center of your chest. It lasts more than a few minutes, or goes away and comes back.

Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.

Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort.

Other signs such as breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.

As with men, women’s most common heart attack symptom is chest pain or discomfort. But women may experience other symptoms that are typically less associated with heart attack, such as shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting and back or jaw pain.

The American Heart Association has also listed Flowers by Miley Cyrus as a beat to perform CPR.

