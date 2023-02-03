Missouri politicians on China’s balloon being over state
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/AP) - China’s balloon drifting high above the U.S., which was first revealed over Montana, has created a buzz down below among residents and politicians alike.
People initially wondered what it was. Now, they wonder what its arrival means amid a chorus of alarm raised by officials. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken abruptly canceled an upcoming trip to China, even.
The balloon is roiling diplomatic tensions as it continues to move over the central U.S. on Friday at 60,000 feet (18,288 meters).
The National Weather Service in Kansas City, Missouri, said it had received reports of a large balloon in the Kansas City metro area and posted two images of white orbs taken from the weather station office in Pleasant Hill. The service confirmed it was not a National Weather Service balloon.
Curiosity about the bobbling sky orb swept the internet, with search terms like “where is the sky balloon now?” and “spy balloon tracker” surging on Google. On Facebook, wobbly videos of blue skies and the white splotch filled speculative feeds as communities tried to track its path over the U.S.
The Live Storm Chasers Facebook page included several posts from people who reported seeing a white orb that could be the balloon over Missouri at midday Friday.
You can see from the pictures at the top of this article that it was most recently -- as of about 3:45 p.m. -- spotted in St. Louis. More: Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over St. Louis
Now, Missouri politicians are also taking to social media to share their thoughts on how they think the situation should be handled.
On the other side of the state line, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly also chimed in:
