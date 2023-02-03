Mayor wants to close World Market parking lot at night in response to Westport violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After the latest high-profile shooting in Westport, the Kansas City mayor has some suggestions as the entertainment district continues to struggle with violent incidents.

A woman was shot and killed overnight in the World Market parking lot at Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue early Friday morning. There is no suspect information, and police are still trying to determine what led up to the deadly shooting.

The early morning incident was just the latest high-profile act of violence in Westport. A busy New Year’s shooting left two people fighting for their lives---including a 22-year-old woman---and a shooting outside the Westport Ale House last July injured six people. Those are just a few recent incidents.

A few hours after Friday morning’s shooting, Mayor Quinton Lucas took to Twitter to offer his thoughts, saying, “Turning a few feet of public sidewalk into private space was never the safety cure for Westport long term. Activation, lighting, and security in large parking lots is one step that we continue to encourage neighborhood owners to pursue. More staggered bar closing times is another.”

The mayor continued, “It is also time to close the World Market parking lot to vehicles at night and to instead program the space. Access to firearms stored in vehicles there continues to be an impediment to area safet

It is also time to close the World Market parking lot to vehicles at night and to instead program the space. Access to firearms stored in vehicles there continues to be an impediment to area safety. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.