KCPD investigates homicide after victim with ‘apparent trauma’ dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man “suffering from apparent trauma” died due to his injuries.

The police said they went to the area of E. Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a “medical nature unknown call for service.” The area is near the Swope Golf Course and just southeast of the zoo.

When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old man who was injured. EMS went to the scene and declared him deceased.

On Friday morning, he was identified as Eric J. Allison.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel then went to the scene to recover any evidence and speak to any potential witnesses.

The police department said that they are working with Partners for Peace in all their homicide investigations to “monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help the authorities in their investigation is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

