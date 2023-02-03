Governor Parson to cheer on Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will be in Glendale, Arizona, next Sunday to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs in their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.

“As lifelong Chiefs fans and as the 57th Governor and First Lady of Missouri, Teresa and I could not be more excited to cheer on the Chiefs at Super Bowl 57,” Parson said in a statement released Friday. “The team has worked hard on and off the field, inspiring millions of fans across Chiefs Kingdom, and we can’t wait to see them bring home another championship title.”

Governor Parson said he plans to meet with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro prior to the Feb. 12 game to formally place a friendly wager. Details on the wager will be announced on his social media pages early next week.

The Super Bowl tickets purchased by Governor Parson and First Lady Parson will be of no cost to state taxpayers, the Governor’s Office said. Only their standard security detail will be paid for by state taxpayers.

The Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Kansas City is currently a small underdog according to oddsmakers.

