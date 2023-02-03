Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Governor Parson to cheer on Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks with Missouri Governor Mike Parson...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks with Missouri Governor Mike Parson during the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade in February 2020. (Source: Office of Missouri Governor Mike Parson)(Office of Mo. Governor Mike Parson)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will be in Glendale, Arizona, next Sunday to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs in their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.

“As lifelong Chiefs fans and as the 57th Governor and First Lady of Missouri, Teresa and I could not be more excited to cheer on the Chiefs at Super Bowl 57,” Parson said in a statement released Friday. “The team has worked hard on and off the field, inspiring millions of fans across Chiefs Kingdom, and we can’t wait to see them bring home another championship title.”

Governor Parson said he plans to meet with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro prior to the Feb. 12 game to formally place a friendly wager. Details on the wager will be announced on his social media pages early next week.

The Super Bowl tickets purchased by Governor Parson and First Lady Parson will be of no cost to state taxpayers, the Governor’s Office said. Only their standard security detail will be paid for by state taxpayers.

The Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Kansas City is currently a small underdog according to oddsmakers.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Images of the balloon that were provided to KCTV5 News by Bryant Pitcher with KMOV in St....
Missouri politicians on China’s balloon being over state
A Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over St. Louis
Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over St. Louis
Robert J. Warren.
63-year-old KC man convicted of multiple child sex offenses
Generic.
KCPD investigates homicide after victim with ‘apparent trauma’ dies