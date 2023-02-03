FORECAST: Pleasant, warm weather for the weekend

Stiff southerly winds will bring in a much warmer air mass, which will send temperatures into the 30s by daybreak on Saturday. By the afternoon, the area will be in the 50s! With winds increasing between 15 and 25 mph, and gusts up near 40 mph at times, it will be breezy. Our warmer weather will stick around through early next week, with highs in the middle to upper 50s and some spots inching closer to 60 degrees. A cold front will arrive Tuesday, dropping highs into the middle 40s and bringing a small chance of rain out ahead of it. We continue to monitor the potential for a storm system to develop out of the Southwest. That could bring another opportunity for rain midweek, but there is still some uncertainty with the timing and track. Outside of that, mild weather sticks around through the upcoming weekend.

