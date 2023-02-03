FORECAST: After Friday, warmer temperatures for a while

A dry cold front will pass through the area this evening, sending temperatures into the single digits and low teens by early Friday. We’ll have sustained winds between 5 and 15 mph, which will send wind chill values into the single digits above or below zero for most of the morning. By Friday afternoon, look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to middle 30s. Winds will turn from the south by the late afternoon hours, which should keep temperatures in the 20s overnight into early Saturday. After that, a ridge of high pressure will be in control of our weather this weekend. That will lead to much warmer days. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will easily climb into the 50s! But, it will get breezy. Southwest winds will increase between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts up near 40 at times. After that, our focus will shift to a storm system that will develop early next week. Right now, timing and track are yet to be determined. So far, however, it looks like we may see rain chances return Tuesday through Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.