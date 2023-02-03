FORECAST: 30s Friday, but a lot warmer this weekend

High pressure continues to build in from the north on Friday. We will mainly be on the front edge of this high-pressure system, which allows for a northerly wind to blow between 5 and 15 mph. Occasional gusts between 20 and 25 mph is not out of the picture. Because of this northerly flow, cold conditions are expected Friday afternoon. High temperatures are more likely to reach only the lower and middle 30s rather than the 50s we achieved yesterday.

This area of high pressure does not linger for long, though. It will continue to transfer to the south and east throughout the day and by Saturday a warm front will lift in from the west and south, bringing along with it a strong southerly flow. This will allow us to revert back to warmer conditions within the middle and even upper 50s throughout the weekend, with 60s expected now by Monday.

Attached to this one front, however, is an area of low pressure that we continue to track for next week. Models are still not lining up perfectly for the timing of impact to the metro. However, we have a good idea that between Wednesday and Thursday of next week, we’ll see some cold, wet weather moreso than snowfall. There will still be opportunities for a wintry mix or light flurry action , just not as prominent as the wet weather threat. Even with the passage of this storm system, temperatures will remain above average.

