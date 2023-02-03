City council formally approves $750,000 for possible Chiefs Super Bowl parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCMO City Council members formally approved spending $750,000 for a possible Super Bowl parade that could be bigger and better than the 2020 party.

Of course, there’s no 2023 Chiefs postseason championship celebration without a Chiefs victory over the Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday.

Following the 2020 Chiefs Super Bowl parade and the 2015 Royals World Series parade, city leaders began setting aside funding for potential parades should any of Kansas City’s sports teams clinch a championship title.

The $750,000 in funding approved Thursday will come from unappropriated funds from the Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund. The approved amount will not cover the entire cost of a potential Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

An anticipated $400,000 contribution is expected from Jackson County, Missouri. The Greater Kansas City Sports Commission also solicited sponsorships that are expected to bring in around $1.1 million.

City leaders met Wednesday in a closed meeting to begin finalizing detailed plans that include potential parade routes and overtime for first responders should a parade take place in Kansas City following the Super Bowl.

