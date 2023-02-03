Body exhumed in 1977 Overland Park unsolved homicide

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Overland Park police have reopened a 46-year-old unsolved homicide in hopes that modern investigative techniques and technology help break the case.

In the early morning hours of July 2, 1977, officers responded to a home on West 87th Street near Lowell Avenue after receiving an anonymous call that someone had been severely injured and needed help. Police found 19-year-old Anthony “Tony” Payne inside the home in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital, but died later that day, according to the Overland Park Police Department.

The case was never solved.

Overland Park police officially reopened the case last summer, but exhumed Payne’s body this week, as they work to hopefully use modern forensics and DNA testing to make progress in solving the homicide. The Johnson County prosecutor’s office and Payne’s surviving family are being kept up-to-date on any updated information.

As part of the revitalized investigation, police are also seeking any new tips and information. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

